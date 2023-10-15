Companies and organizations that utilize artificial intelligence will be required to take measures to reduce the risk of overreliance on the technology, draft guidelines by a government panel have shown.

The draft guidelines obtained by Kyodo News on Saturday also call on AI developers to be careful not to use biased data for machine learning, while urging them to maintain records of their interactions with the technology, to be provided in the event of any issues.

The panel, which is tasked with discussing the country's AI strategy, is expected to finalize the guidelines by the end of the year. Japan, this year's chair of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, is also working with other members on drawing up international guidelines for AI developers.