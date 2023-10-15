Kyaw San Han had risen quickly through the ranks of the Myanmar police before a military coup rocked his Southeast Asian homeland in 2021.

Amid the unrest, Kyaw San Han says he wanted to join the anti-coup Civil Disobedience Movement but could not because of his official role, in which he was expected to participate in the crackdown on protests.

He fled to Japan late last year and from his self-imposed exile has become a prominent online voice calling for the restoration of democracy and a return to peace in Myanmar.