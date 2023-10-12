Russia is set to benefit from the Israel-Hamas conflict, as Israel’s requests for U.S. military aid risk diverting weapons and focus from Ukraine while the rising price of oil bolsters Moscow’s economy.

U.S. and NATO allies have rebuffed concerns about their ability to continue supporting Ukraine militarily in the aftermath of Gaza-based militant group Hamas’s attack on Israel, which already receives billions in aid from Washington every year.

Yet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that the violence engulfing Israel and Gaza may well have a knock-on effect. "There is a risk that international attention will turn away from Ukraine, and that will have consequences,” he said in an interview with French broadcaster France 2.