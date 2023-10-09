Small tsunami waves were observed on some islands in the Izu chain near Tokyo and advisories were issued for Chiba and other prefectures on Monday morning following a nearby earthquake, the country's weather agency said, with no damage reported.

Tsunami 60 centimeters in height were measured at Hachijo Island, and up to 30 cm for some other islands in Izu and an island in the Ogasawara chain in the Pacific Ocean, south of Tokyo, after advisories were issued for the areas.

The epicenter of the 5:25 a.m. quake was in waters near the uninhabited Torishima Island, at the southern end of the Izu chain.

Local authorities said there have so far been no reports of injuries or damage.

The agency predicted a 1-meter tsunami for Chiba but only a 20-cm wave has so far been observed in the prefecture. It also issued tsunami advisories in areas including Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in the country's southwest.

Last Thursday, small tsunami waves arrived in parts of the Izu island chain following an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean.