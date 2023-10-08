In schools throughout Japan, unwritten rules and procedures exist that, while not explicitly outlined, have gained acceptance among educators who believe they foster a calming atmosphere among students and facilitate smoother classroom operations.

But as society increasingly recognizes the importance of nurturing the unique characteristics and attributes of children as individuals, some are re-evaluating their practices with a stronger focus on cognitive diversity.

To an outsider, some of the customs entrenched in many Japanese schools may appear a little stringent — examples include making students maintain eye contact with their teachers when greeting them or studying quietly at their desks before the start of class.