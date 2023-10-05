The Philippines said it has successfully shipped fresh supplies to a military outpost in a shoal in the South China Sea despite what it described as attempts by Chinese vessels "to block, harass and interfere” with the mission.

A "significant number” of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels tried to stop the latest resupply mission carried out by the Philippine military and coast guard on Wednesday, Manila’s National Security Council said in a statement.

China said it warned two Philippine supply boats and two coast guard vessels to leave the sea area near the Nansha Islands on Wednesday and followed the ships throughout, according to a statement from the Chinese coast guard.