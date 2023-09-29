Parliament will convene for an extraordinary session on Oct. 20, the head of Komeito said Friday, and despite speculation over a snap election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he isn't considering dissolving the Lower House during the session.

The main focus of the session is whether a draft supplementary budget will be submitted to parliament to fund a new economic package the prime minister recently outlined.

Speaking to reporters, Kishida, who shuffled his Cabinet earlier this month, said his government would submit a draft supplementary budget to the session, adding the ruling camp will focus its efforts on implementing stimulus steps and addressing other challenges.