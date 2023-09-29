When the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the moon, more than 8 million people tuned in for the event's YouTube live-stream — a record for the site.

The landing was a win for India's low-cost space engineering, and science, as well as a quiet initiative to rebrand India's 54-year-old space agency as approachable, according to more than a dozen current and former employees, and 10 consultants and industry experts.

"ISRO used to be a very closed organization. There was hesitation in talking about its missions and somewhat of a culture of secrecy," said Namrata Goswami, a space policy expert and professor at the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University. "Fast forward to 2023, I was surprised by the amount of transparency from them. That is very new, and very welcome."