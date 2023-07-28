North Korea displayed nuclear-capable missiles and new attack drones in a large military parade staged in Pyongyang for leader Kim Jong Un and visiting delegations from China and Russia, North Korean state media reported on Friday.

The widely anticipated parade on Thursday night commemorated the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day."

The Chinese and Russian delegations, including Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, were the first such visitors to North Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic began.