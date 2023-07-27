Kim Jong Un will potentially parade new weaponry through Pyongyang’s streets in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the end of Korean War as he hosts delegations from China and Russia, his two most important security and economic partners.

Even though the Armistice Agreement signed on July 27, 1953, brought a ceasefire to the three-year conflict, North Korea and former Communist bloc partners are celebrating what they dub the "Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War.”

Satellite imagery indicates North Korea has been planning a military parade in Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang to mark the anniversary, Yonhap News reported. If North Korea holds to form, its propaganda machine will edit video of the parade and line it up for broadcast on state television on Thursday night several hours after the event takes place.