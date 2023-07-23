Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi proposed high-level talks between China, Japan and South Korea in a meeting with the Japanese foreign minister in Indonesia this month, diplomatic sources said Sunday.

The proposal is seen as signaling a willingness to resume talks among the three countries and Japan would accelerate preparations to make it happen by the end of the year, according to the sources.

U.S. allies Japan and South Korea are wary of China’s increasing military assertiveness and of growing tensions between China and the U.S. over a range of issues including trade and self-ruled Taiwan.