Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In a tweet early Sunday, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.