  • Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: 'And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.' | REUTERS
    Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." | REUTERS

Reuters – Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In a tweet early Sunday, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW