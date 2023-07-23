Reuters – Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”
In a tweet early Sunday, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
