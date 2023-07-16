Ranging from reading news and chatting with friends to promoting products and gathering information in times of disaster, Twitter has become an essential tool for many on a daily basis in Japan — making it one of the microblogging site’s most important markets.

But concerns are growing over the fate of the social media service following a series of revisions since Elon Musk acquired it last October that have prompted a chorus of complaints by users and companies over what many say is a deteriorating user experience on the platform.

So what do the changes and general user dissatisfaction mean for Twitter’s presence in Japan?