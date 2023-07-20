U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to host a trilateral summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Aug. 18, Japanese government sources said Thursday, with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats likely to top the agenda.

The summit is expected to be held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, near Washington, according to the sources.

If the plan goes ahead, it will be the first standalone summit between the leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea, though they have held trilateral meetings on the fringes of international conferences and other occasions.