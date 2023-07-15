North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this week violates multiple U.N. resolutions and threatens peace and stability in the region, the United States, South Korea, and Japan said Friday in a joint statement condemning the launch.

The missile, fired off North Korea's east coast on Wednesday, flew for 74 minutes to an altitude of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) and a range of 1,000 km, according to Japan, in what would be the longest-ever flight time for a North Korean missile.

"This constitutes a clear, flagrant violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and poses a grave threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond," the top diplomats of U.S., South Korea, and Japan said in the joint statement.