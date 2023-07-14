  • An explosion occurs at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Noshiro Testing Center in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, on Friday during a test of JAXA's Epsilon S rocket engine. | KYODO
  • AFP-Jiji

A Japanese rocket engine exploded during a test on Friday, an official said, in the latest blow to the country’s space agency.

The Epsilon S — an improved version of the Epsilon rocket that failed to launch in October — blew up “roughly 50 seconds after ignition,” science and technology ministry official Naoya Takegami said.

The testing site in Akita Prefecture was engulfed in flames and a huge plume of grey smoke rose into the sky, footage from national broadcaster NHK showed.

