  • Ransomware, a form of malware that encrypts data on a device or system and holds it hostage in exchange for payment, is used all across the world — which makes it difficult to identify who is behind such attacks and whether they are random or targeted. | REUTERS
    Ransomware, a form of malware that encrypts data on a device or system and holds it hostage in exchange for payment, is used all across the world — which makes it difficult to identify who is behind such attacks and whether they are random or targeted. | REUTERS

Japan’s largest port, the Port of Nagoya, came under a ransomware attack last week, halting operations for almost two days and affecting exports and imports for many companies including world-renown carmaker Toyota.

Although this was the first time a cyberattack on a major Japanese port caused significant delays to operations, it is far from being the only case. Across the country, cyberattacks are on the rise overall, with 230 ransomware attacks having been reported in 2022, according to the National Police Agency.

Ransomware is a form of malware that encrypts data on a device or system and holds it hostage in exchange for payment, although money is not always the objective, according to Paul S. Ziegler, the founder and CEO of Reflare, a cybersecurity consulting company.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED