The Port of Nagoya partially resumed operations Thursday following a hack of its system by Russian group LockBit 3.0 earlier this week, according to the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association.
Although the association was able to regain access to the system Thursday morning, it had to push back the resumption of operations to later in the afternoon.
Cargo trucks have crowded the port, with drivers expressing frustration over the delay.
