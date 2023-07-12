A working group of the U.N. Human Rights Council is planning to look into sexual abuse claims against the late founder of Japan’s top male talent agency Johnny & Associates, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Working Group on Business and Human Rights is expected to arrive in Japan between late July and early August and conduct interviews in Tokyo and Osaka with former members of the agency who say they were abused by Johnny Kitagawa, they said.

The allegations surrounding Kitagawa, who died in 2019, have garnered international attention after the BBC aired a documentary in March about the sex abuse scandal that included interviews with alleged victims, spurring other former members of the agency to come forward with their stories.