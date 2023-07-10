Their love affair across one of the world’s most heavily guarded borders had begun on the virtual battlefields of a video game, where players bond over having one another’s back against bloody enemy ambushes to become the last survivors.

But when Seema Ghulam Haider, 27, a married Pakistani Muslim, sneaked into India with her four children to be with Sachin Meena, 22, a Hindu man, their time together was brief. About two months after they started secretly living in the same neighborhood outside New Delhi, the couple ran into difficulties with the Indian authorities.

This week, Haider and her children were arrested on charges of having illegally entered India. Meena and his father were also arrested, on charges that amount to little short of conspiring to shelter an enemy.