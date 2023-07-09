More than 700 firearms have been seized in a five-year operation by the U.K.’s National Crime Agency and Spain’s Guardia Civil to prevent replica guns that can easily be converted into lethal weapons from entering Britain, the NCA said on Sunday.

The operation, which also involved international law enforcement and gun retailers, targeted forward-venting blank firearms, which resemble guns such as Glocks.

The weapons are traded lawfully in some parts of mainland Europe but are illegal to possess or import into Britain.