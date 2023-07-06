U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China this week with the goal of finding areas of common economic ground and opening communication channels amid an increasingly turbulent relationship between the world’s two biggest economies.

It will be the first major test of a policy she outlined in April that’s geared toward defending and securing U.S. national security without trying to hold China back economically.

Yellen’s arrival Thursday comes days after China imposed restrictions on exporting two metals that are crucial to key technology industries, the latest escalation in a trade war that ramped up last year with U.S. export controls on semiconductors and chipmaking equipment.