A Japanese woman abducted to North Korea decades ago before being repatriated in 2002 urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to hold summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to ensure all those taken by the country can be reunited with their families.

Hitomi Soga, 64, met with Kishida around a month after the premier pledged to pursue high-level negotiations with North Korea to resolve the long-standing issue of abductions by Pyongyang in the 1970s and ’80s.

Japan officially lists 17 people as having been taken to North Korea. Five of them, including Soga, returned in 2002, but Pyongyang maintains eight have died and four others never entered the country.