Japan and South Korea are arranging a summit meeting for next week in Lithuania, a government source said Wednesday, with Tokyo seeking to gain understanding from its neighbors on its planned release of treated water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are set to meet on the sidelines of a two-day NATO summit from Tuesday in the Baltic state, the source said.
Tokyo aims to start discharging the treated radioactive water around this summer.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.