Japan and South Korea are arranging a summit meeting for next week in Lithuania, a government source said Wednesday, with Tokyo seeking to gain understanding from its neighbors on its planned release of treated water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are set to meet on the sidelines of a two-day NATO summit from Tuesday in the Baltic state, the source said.

Tokyo aims to start discharging the treated radioactive water around this summer.