Japan is leaning toward softer rules governing the use of artificial intelligence than the European Union, an official close to deliberations has said, as it looks to the technology to boost economic growth and make the country a leader in advanced chips.

The aim by year-end is to work out an approach for AI that will likely be closer to the U.S. attitude than the stringent rules championed by the EU, said the official, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to talk with media.

A softer Japanese approach could dull EU efforts to establish its rules as a global benchmark, with requirements such as companies disclosing copyrighted material used to train AI systems that generate content like text and graphics.