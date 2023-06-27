The return of El Nino after nearly four years is raising the specter of extreme weather, economic pain, and agricultural disruption across the globe. Now add another unpleasant effect to the mix: a resurgence of tropical diseases.

The World Health Organization sounded the alarm in a new conference earlier this month, when Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the weather phenomenon “could increase transmission of dengue and other so-called arboviruses such as Zika and chikungunya.”

Mosquitoes that transmit such viruses flourish in the warmer weather that El Nino is set to bring to many parts of the world.