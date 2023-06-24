Chinese citizens view Japan and the United States as the least trustworthy nations among 10 global actors and the most likely to engage in military conflict with Beijing in the next decade, a recent survey by a university in Canada found.

The University of Alberta survey, which drew some 2,000 valid responses from across mainland China between January and March, also found that Japan was rated as having the least important relationship with China. Russia topped the rankings both for trustworthiness and long-term importance.

The respondents were quizzed about their views on China’s relations with nine countries — Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia and the United States — plus the European Union.