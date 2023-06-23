  • U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state dinner at the White House in Washington on Thursday. | REUTERS
    U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state dinner at the White House in Washington on Thursday. | REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during Thursday’s state visit at the White House.

General Electric plans to jointly manufacture F414 engines with state-owned Indian firm Hindustan Aeronautics for the Tejas light-combat aircraft, as part of an effort to improve defense- and technology-sharing as China becomes more assertive in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden and Modi also announced new defense collaborations, including progress on an order for MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by General Atomics, and an agreement that will allow U.S. Navy ships to undertake major repairs at Indian shipyards.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW