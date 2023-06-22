A U.S. Coast Guard ship conducted a solo sailing of the Taiwan Strait earlier this week, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement Thursday, with China criticizing the U.S. side for its alleged hyping of the transit.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter Stratton made a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” the 7th Fleet said in a statement.
The rare solo passage of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel through the politically sensitive, 180-kilometer strait that separates China from Taiwan, came just a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken became the first top American diplomat to visit the Middle Kingdom in nearly five years.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.