    The U.S. Coast Guard's national security cutter Stratton takes part in drills during the first trilateral coast guard exercise between the Philippines, Japan and the U.S., off the coast of Bataan, the Philippines, in the South China Sea on June 6. | REUTERS

A U.S. Coast Guard ship conducted a solo sailing of the Taiwan Strait earlier this week, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement Thursday, with China criticizing the U.S. side for its alleged hyping of the transit.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter Stratton made a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The rare solo passage of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel through the politically sensitive, 180-kilometer strait that separates China from Taiwan, came just a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken became the first top American diplomat to visit the Middle Kingdom in nearly five years.

