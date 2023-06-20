There were no skid marks at the scene of a fatal collision between a truck and a bus in Hokkaido, suggesting the truck driver may not have hit the brakes, police said Tuesday, as they investigate whether the cargo-carrying vehicle was at fault for the crash.

The police are investigating the truck’s owner, pig farming company Nippon Clean Farm, on suspicion of negligence over the accident, which killed the drivers of both vehicles and three bus passengers.

They searched an office in Hokkaido used by the Aomori Prefecture-based company on Monday, seizing documents related to working conditions.