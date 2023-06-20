Suzuki said Tuesday it has agreed to jointly start producing flying cars with Japanese start-up SkyDrive around the spring of 2024 as it aims to take the lead in the growing industry.
Flying cars are a type of aircraft with the ability to vertically take off and land using multiple rotors. The vehicles are typically meant for carrying a small number of people, with some models also equipped for use on land.
SkyDrive will set up a fully-owned production subsidiary that will assemble vehicles utilizing the Suzuki group’s plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.
