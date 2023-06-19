  • Kenya Ketchum, a Japan-based drag queen, performs at Kadena Pride at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture in 2022. | AVALON DULAC
    Kenya Ketchum, a Japan-based drag queen, performs at Kadena Pride at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture in 2022. | AVALON DULAC

The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.

According a spokesperson at the U.S. Department of Defense quoted by the Associated Press, the ban on hosting drag shows is in line with regulations regarding use of the department's resources.

The ban on drag shows left organizers scrambling to find alternative venues or forced them to cancel the events altogether.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW