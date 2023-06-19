The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.

According a spokesperson at the U.S. Department of Defense quoted by the Associated Press, the ban on hosting drag shows is in line with regulations regarding use of the department's resources.

The ban on drag shows left organizers scrambling to find alternative venues or forced them to cancel the events altogether.