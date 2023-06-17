  • Self-Defense Forces soldiers at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo in October 2017 | REUTERS
    Self-Defense Forces soldiers at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo in October 2017 | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

The Defense Ministry plans to set out guidelines for defense technologies that the country will prioritize for development, citing a dozen areas, including innovations in miniaturized robotic technology, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The guidelines are intended to encourage increased cooperation between government agencies, companies and research institutions to develop key defense technologies over the next decade, in an effort to counter Chinese and Russian state-of-the-art weaponry.

The envisioned defense technology guidelines will vow to “think outside the box, push the boundaries and pursue new capabilities,” the source said.

