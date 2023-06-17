  • While Japan carried out foreign exchange interventions last September and October, a Treasury official said there was no need to continue listing the country as one of the criteria employed is 'the persistence of an intervention.' | REUTERS
    While Japan carried out foreign exchange interventions last September and October, a Treasury official said there was no need to continue listing the country as one of the criteria employed is "the persistence of an intervention." | REUTERS

  • KYODO

Washington – The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it has removed Japan from a list of major trading partners that it monitors for potentially unfair foreign exchange practices for the first time since 2016, when the current format of designation began.

In its biannual report to Congress, the department placed seven economies on its “monitoring list” — China, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan.

While Japan carried out foreign exchange interventions in September and October last year in an attempt to stem the yen’s rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar, a Treasury official said in a press briefing there was no need to continue listing the country as one of the criteria employed is “the persistence of an intervention.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW