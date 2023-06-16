A tweet by Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian earlier this week in which he described transgender people as being “deformed” has stirred controversy, with commenters saying the post is discriminatory against sexual minorities.

Xue tweeted in Japanese on Wednesday, “I don’t mean to discriminate against sexual minorities, but tampering with gender is a deformity, not the evolution of human civilization.”

The consul general also said “the absolute minority is effectively forcing us — the absolute majority” and claimed it goes against the basics of majority-rules democracy that the West has long advocated.