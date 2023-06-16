  • The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. The central bank decided Friday to maintain ultralow rates as widely expected, sticking to the view that it will require some time to achieve its 2% inflation target. | REUTERS
    The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. The central bank decided Friday to maintain ultralow rates as widely expected, sticking to the view that it will require some time to achieve its 2% inflation target. | REUTERS

The Bank of Japan left its ultraloose monetary policy untouched on Friday, with new Gov. Kazuo Ueda sticking to his cautious stance on making tweaks or changing course.

The second two-day policy meeting under Ueda did not produce any unexpected moves.

But in a news conference after the meeting, Ueda hinted there may be surprises going forward when it comes to its “yield curve control” (YCC) program, saying that in order to deal with the changing economic environment, “a certain degree of surprise may be unavoidable.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW