The country’s top opposition party is set to submit a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, a source close to the matter said, amid speculation he will dissolve the Lower House for a snap election in response.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has protested against various government policies, including a bill to secure funds to bolster the nation’s defense capabilities, during the ongoing parliament session scheduled to conclude next Wednesday.

The move by the opposition bloc is not uncommon during the run-up to the closing of regular parliamentary sessions, typically convened in January, and it is almost certain to be voted down by the ruling majority.