SEOUL – South Korean prosecutors said they indicted a former Samsung Electronics executive on Monday on suspicions of stealing the company’s technology to build a chip factory in China.
The defendant, who also formerly worked at SK Hynix as a vice president, is accused of illegally acquiring Samsung data to build a factory in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian between 2018 and 2019, the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement.
The trial date was yet to be confirmed by the local court where the indictment has been filed.
