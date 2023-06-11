A magnitude 6.2 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 140 kilometers near the coast of Urakawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday at 6:55 p.m.
No tsunami warning has been issued.
More information:
