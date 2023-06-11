  • Staff report

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 140 kilometers near the coast of Urakawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday at 6:55 p.m.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

More information:

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW