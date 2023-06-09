Japan’s toy market topped ¥1 trillion ($7 billion) for the first time in the financial year that ended in March, driven in part by solid demand for goods of anime characters and franchises like Pokemon from foreign tourists, an industry body said Thursday.

Sales of card games, stuffed toys, model vehicles and other types of toys totaled ¥952.5 billion, up 6.7% from a year earlier, according to the Japan Toy Association.

Sales of “capsule toys,” or miniature toys sold in plastic capsules from vending machines, amounted to ¥61 billion, up 35.6%.