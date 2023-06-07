A total of four Chinese and Russian bombers on Tuesday made a joint flight above waters near Japan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said, with its Air Self-Defense Force scrambling fighter jets in response.

While Japan’s airspace was not violated, the ministry conveyed its grave concerns to China and Russia through diplomatic channels, viewing the move as a clear show of force.

Recently, China and Russia have been engaging in joint military operations more actively in an apparent bid to counter the international order led by the United States and other Western nations.