The city of Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture officially adopted artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT in administrative operations Monday after a one-month trial showed it helped improve work efficiency and shorten business hours.

The city’s authority was the nation’s first local government to start trial use of the generative AI, which is driven by a machine learning model that works much like the human brain.

During the trial, its officials used the AI tool to make bulletins, summarize records of meetings and edit documents for typographical errors, among other purposes.