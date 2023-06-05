The Nikkei stock index rose above the 32,000 line on Monday morning to a fresh 33-year intraday high, as active buying was sparked by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week on robust jobs data for May.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 521.61 points, or 1.65%, from Friday to 32,045.83. The broader Topix index was up 29.18 points, or 1.34%, at 2,211.88.

“The market was supported by the gains in the U.S. market on Friday. That helped keep the money flowing into risk assets in Japan,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.