Japan will set a target for companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to have a ratio of female board members that surpasses 30% by 2030, a draft policy blueprint on women's empowerment showed Monday.

The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will strive to foster a more inclusive and diverse corporate landscape by promoting the appointment of women to higher positions and advancing gender equality in the workplace, his aides said.

Of firms listed on the Prime Market, 18.7% had no female board members as of the end of July 2022, the Cabinet Office said, adding the proportion of companies with over 30% of executive roles filled by women was only 2.2%.