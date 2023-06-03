Central Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it will fully resume bullet train services between Tokyo and Osaka around noon, after suspensions caused by heavy rain.

Services on the Tokaido Shinkansen line have been suspended on the section between Tokyo and Nagoya stations. Between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations, trains will run about once an hour until around noon.

From Friday through Saturday morning, heavy rain pounded a wide swath of Japan, prompting flood warnings and evacuation orders that affected millions of people and leaving a man dead, with the weather agency warning of continuing downpours well into the weekend.