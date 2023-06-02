Japan’s parliament enacted a law Friday to scrap health insurance cards and incorporate them in My Number national identification cards, effectively making it mandatory for all residents to obtain the ID cards despite a series of cases involving the mishandling of personal data.

The government aims to execute the integration in fall next year despite growing concern about the security of personal data retained under the My Number system, following reports of thousands of cases in which health insurance data was erroneously registered and exposed.

With the enactment, everyone in Japan would effectively be required to obtain a My Number ID card because Japan’s health insurance system covers all residents. The House of Councillors on Friday approved the bill that was already cleared by the House of Representatives.