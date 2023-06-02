The Nikkei closed Friday at a fresh 33-year high after the U.S. Senate passed a bill that suspended the government’s borrowing limit to avert a default, providing relief to investors.
The 225-issue Nikkei average ended up 376.21 points, or 1.21%, from Thursday at 31,524.22, its highest finish since July 25, 1990, when Japan experienced an asset price economic bubble.
The broader Topix index finished 33.41 points, or 1.55%, higher at 2,182.70, its highest close since Aug. 2, 1990.
