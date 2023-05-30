North Korea has confirmed that it will launch its first spy satellite in June, with a senior official citing a need to monitor the U.S. and its allies “in real time” as they hold a series of ongoing joint military exercises, state-run media said Tuesday.

Japan on Monday ordered the Self-Defense Forces to prepare to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile or rocket that threatens Japanese territory, the Defense Ministry said, after Pyongyang notified Tokyo of plans to launch the satellite before June 11.

The satellite as well as “various reconnaissance means due to be newly tested are indispensable to tracking, monitoring, discriminating, controlling and coping with … the dangerous military acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces,” Ri Pyong Chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party, said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.