  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter meet with officials during an inspection of a military reconnaissance satellite at an undisclosed location in the country on May 17. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter meet with officials during an inspection of a military reconnaissance satellite at an undisclosed location in the country on May 17. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

North Korea has notified Japan of plans to launch a satellite between Wednesday and June 11, in what would be its first space rocket launch in more than seven years.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Monday that relevant ministries and agencies would cooperate to “take all possible measures” to collect and analyze moves in the run-up to the launch while providing the public with necessary information.

“We strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint and refrain from carrying out the launch,” it said in a tweet, adding that Japan was cooperating with the U.S., South Korea and other countries.

