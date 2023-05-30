Japan and China will resume reciprocal visits by their senior defense officers later this year, an organizer of the program said Tuesday, in what would be the first such interaction in four years.

The restart of the mutual visits between the Self-Defense Forces and the People’s Liberation Army, with the aim of building confidence and preventing contingencies, follows the end of China’s strict “COVID zero” policy in January involving lockdowns and quarantines.

About 10 high-ranking SDF members will visit China in July and the PLA members will come to Japan in the fall at the earliest, respectively, according to the nongovernmental Sasakawa Japan-China Friendship Fund.